Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 88,271.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 162,420 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NWL stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James cut Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on NWL

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.