Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.0% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 218.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 86,888 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 53,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 20.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,648,000 after acquiring an additional 131,383 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 255.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $276.14 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $320.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.60 and a 200-day moving average of $252.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.64.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

