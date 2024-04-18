Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Shares Gap Up to $23.34

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.34, but opened at $24.36. Dianthus Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 9,679 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DNTH shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dianthus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,240,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $28,961,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

