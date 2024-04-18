Entain (LON:ENT) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,140 ($14.19) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,089 ($13.56) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered Entain to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($13.94) to GBX 1,070 ($13.32) in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.19) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entain has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,143.17 ($14.23).

Entain Stock Up 0.2 %

Entain Dividend Announcement

Shares of LON ENT opened at GBX 815.80 ($10.16) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -581.28, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 841.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 895.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 718.20 ($8.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,516.50 ($18.88).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Entain’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,276.60%.

Insider Activity at Entain

In other Entain news, insider Stella David bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 736 ($9.16) per share, for a total transaction of £478,400 ($595,543.38). 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entain Company Profile

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

Further Reading

