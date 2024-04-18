Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $240.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.72.

TRV traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,844. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

