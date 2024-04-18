Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,494 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 900.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Gold Fields by 36.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GFI. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Shares of GFI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.75. 1,199,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,629,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gold Fields Limited will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.1717 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

Gold Fields Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.