Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,154,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,078,041. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.22. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $471.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

