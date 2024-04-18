Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,082.9% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.58. 589,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.54.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

