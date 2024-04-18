Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Genuine Parts updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.800-9.950 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $9.80-9.90 EPS.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GPC opened at $144.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GPC. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,226,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,859,000 after acquiring an additional 101,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

