HF Advisory Group LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

HF Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.8% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,596 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,834,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,894,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,805,118. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $47.48 and a one year high of $61.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.