Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,326.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IR traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.23. The stock had a trading volume of 104,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,284. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on IR. Barclays upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.73.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

