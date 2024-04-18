Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 117 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,721 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,086,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,912,701 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,555,333,000 after buying an additional 272,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,808,956 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $698,212,000 after buying an additional 52,736 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,156,556 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $500,449,000 after purchasing an additional 301,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $408,084,000 after purchasing an additional 389,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EA. UBS Group dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $128,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,397.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $128,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,397.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,143,560. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $126.34. The company had a trading volume of 105,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,308. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.28 and its 200-day moving average is $134.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

