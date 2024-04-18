Insider Selling: Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Director Sells 2,560 Shares of Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $81,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Disc Medicine Stock Performance
Shares of Disc Medicine stock opened at $30.28 on Thursday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $77.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.18.
Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.22). Research analysts forecast that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 27.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.
Disc Medicine Company Profile
Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
