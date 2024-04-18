Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Stock Position Decreased by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,733 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 142,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 26,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ remained flat at $19.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 102,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,209. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.