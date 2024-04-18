OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $10.82 Million Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,840 shares during the quarter. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF comprises 3.0% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned approximately 0.38% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $10,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.34. The company had a trading volume of 98,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,222. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $41.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average is $39.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.44.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

