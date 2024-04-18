Peterson Wealth Services Buys Shares of 3,278 AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,278 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 57.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,321,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,300,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 46.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,385,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,751 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,778,000 after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AAON by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,415,000 after purchasing an additional 571,127 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAON alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $64,408.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,970.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $64,408.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,970.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $1,993,603.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,596 shares of company stock worth $3,613,768. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.05. The stock had a trading volume of 45,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,904. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $93.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.78.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. AAON had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

About AAON

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.