Peterson Wealth Services Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,474 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $4.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.37. 1,180,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,611. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.93 and a 200-day moving average of $218.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

