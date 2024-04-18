Peterson Wealth Services Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 178.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $63,435,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 160.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,992,000 after purchasing an additional 850,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $64.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,549,081. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

