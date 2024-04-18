Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Invesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.46.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. Invesco has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 18,942 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 38,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Invesco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 108,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

