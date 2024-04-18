Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $385,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.54. 214,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,162. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.20. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $123.43. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

