JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

NYSE:EARN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 73,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,696. The firm has a market cap of $133.39 million, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.87. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EARN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

