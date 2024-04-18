Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 4,341 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,411 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Intel were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35. The company has a market cap of $149.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

