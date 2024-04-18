Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $2.13 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. United Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $154.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

