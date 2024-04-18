Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,365 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $105.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.10. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $88.33 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

