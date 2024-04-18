Morgan Stanley Increases Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $32.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 28.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.25. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

