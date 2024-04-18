NBW Capital LLC Decreases Stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

NBW Capital LLC reduced its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ATI by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in ATI by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in ATI by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in ATI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in ATI by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at ATI

In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.98. 427,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,830. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.15. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $52.98.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

