NBW Capital LLC Sells 2,889 Shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB)

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC owned 1.68% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B Price Performance

Shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $23.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,485. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.3583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

