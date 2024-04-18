Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases 155 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 206.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $340.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $355.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.90. The stock has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Motorola Solutions

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.