Rakuten Securities Inc. Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXON opened at $299.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.02. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $329.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $432.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.64.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

