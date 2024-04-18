Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Hits New 52-Week Low at $58.00

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 59.50 ($0.74), with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.74).
Octopus Titan VCT Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £893.20 million, a P/E ratio of -313.16 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.69.
Octopus Titan VCT Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. Octopus Titan VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,105.26%.
About Octopus Titan VCT
Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Octopus Titan VCT
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- What’s Driving Tesla Lower Ahead of its Earnings?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Put Credit Spreads
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Can Netflix Stock Continue Into All-Time Highs After Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Titan VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Titan VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.