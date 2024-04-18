OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Lowers Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 836.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

ENB stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 947,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,035. The firm has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $40.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

