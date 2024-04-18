Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ON. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.12.

ON traded down $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $62.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,398,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229,578. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.80. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.75.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

