OSI Systems (OSIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.47. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect OSI Systems to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OSIS stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,620. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $99.11 and a 52-week high of $144.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSIS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $1,953,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,218,334.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $1,953,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,218,334.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,582,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares in the company, valued at $60,502,882.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $6,503,650. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in OSI Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in OSI Systems by 12.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in OSI Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.