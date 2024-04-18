Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Cut to $138.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $151.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PLD. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

NYSE:PLD traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,039,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,714. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Prologis has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $96.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

