Rakuten Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 232 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 232 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,907 shares of company stock worth $13,950,851 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $403.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $395.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.35. The stock has a market cap of $131.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $419.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Argus upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.93.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

