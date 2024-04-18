River Road Asset Management LLC Has $24.18 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,791 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dollar Tree worth $24,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $123.75 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day moving average of $128.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.05.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

