River Road Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,159 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of St. Joe worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in St. Joe in the third quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in St. Joe by 1,198.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 93.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at St. Joe

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $175,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,387,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,378,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $167,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,327,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,453,992.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 3,200 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $175,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,387,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,378,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,959 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE JOE opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 1.30. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 19.96%.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

About St. Joe

(Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.