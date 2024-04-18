River Road Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,033 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of APi Group worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,860,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,050,000 after buying an additional 167,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 153,167 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,518,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,102,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In related news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at $209,378,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of APG stock opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

