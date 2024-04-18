Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $866,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 107,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 190,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 390,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 76,740 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 10,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,655,545. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59. The company has a market cap of $97.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $70.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.