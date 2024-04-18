Signet Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 407,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,203 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,827,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

GLDM opened at $47.05 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

