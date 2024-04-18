Snap-on’s (SNA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $324.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded down $15.83 on Thursday, reaching $267.67. 207,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,737. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $239.08 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.27.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,368 shares of company stock worth $13,399,449 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 12.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

