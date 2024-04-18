SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Shares Sold by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,441,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 486.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 156,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 130,024 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 150,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 139,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

BWX traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,900. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

