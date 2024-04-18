Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Robert W. Baird

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.03% from the stock’s current price.

SWK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.11.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.92. 353,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,440. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.58. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $73.87 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 38,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,126,000. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,870,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

