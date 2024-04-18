Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for April 18th (AES, ALLT, AMNB, APVO, BECN, BIOL, BMBL, CETX, CNET, CORR)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, April 18th:

Mizuho started coverage on shares of AES (NYSE:AES). They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF). Truist Financial Co. issued a hold rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of Haleon (LON:HLN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT). Loop Capital issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG). They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR). They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT). They issued an outperform rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR). They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST). Janney Montgomery Scott issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

