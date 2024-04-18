Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for April 18th (AES, ALLT, AMNB, APVO, BECN, BIOL, BMBL, CETX, CNET, CORR)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, April 18th:

Mizuho started coverage on shares of AES (NYSE:AES). They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF). Truist Financial Co. issued a hold rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of Haleon (LON:HLN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT). Loop Capital issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG). They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR). They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT). They issued an outperform rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR). They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST). Janney Montgomery Scott issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.