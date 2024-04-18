Strid Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Strid Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of BATS:VUSB traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.38. The stock had a trading volume of 462,641 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.36.
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
