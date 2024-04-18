TD Cowen Boosts Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target to $130.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.75.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $6.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.52. 28,811,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,553,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $687.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.61. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

