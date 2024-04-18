Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,125 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KIM stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

