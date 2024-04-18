Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires 3,449 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at $1,172,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,471,000 after acquiring an additional 739,411 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 3,241.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 228,263 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 414.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 41,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CSX. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,763,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,803,426. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.