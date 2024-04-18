U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s previous close.

USB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

USB stock opened at $39.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after buying an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. Mufg Bank LTD. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the third quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,450,000 after buying an additional 24,000,000 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,470,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,765,000 after purchasing an additional 674,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

