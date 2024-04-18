Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.0435 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0435 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $3.01 million and $8,958.52 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,928.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.36 or 0.00760799 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.68 or 0.00127761 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009227 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00040772 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00182062 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00038966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.00104851 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,184,760 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

